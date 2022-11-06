Trace Live hosts MI Abaga for November edition

Entertainment
By Seyi Sokoya
Abaga

A few months after hosting arguably Africa’s Biggest duo, PSquare, Trace returns to host another top Nigerian superstar rapper, MI Abaga.

Similarly, relative to the latest his studio album entitled, the edition is themed, “The Guy” and will take place at the usual venue, Terra Kulture, on Thursday, November 10 by 7 pm.

The Guy, coined from Abaga’s latest album will shed a spotlight on MI’s musical sojourn and staying power as one of Africa’s biggest lyricists.

Trace Live, known for its live music culture, would also have renowned band ‘Alternate Sound’ on the bandstand as MI dishes out various hits from his archives.

Always a night filled with rich music and cultural appreciation, TRACE Live celebrates the beauty of music by highlighting a blend of sweet vocals, live instruments, dancers, and an energetic audience.

Other artistes who have graced the Trace Live stage include Ghanaian star, King Promise, Wande Coal, Phyno, 2baba, Adekunle Gold, Flavour, Falz, Reekado Banks, Runtown, and Reminisce among others.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Entertainment

Ooni, Stephen Akintayo, others receive Dubai ‘Titans Of Africa’ Awards

Entertainment

Tope Alabi returns to The Experience

Entertainment

Pere, Larry Gaaga, Cubana Chief Priest become ‘Ultimate squad’, unveiled as Gulder’s…

Entertainment

Netflix to thrill with Ẹlẹṣin Ọba, Blood & Water: Season 3, Dinner at My Place,…

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More