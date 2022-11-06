At Get-Ahead conference, Frank Donga, Akin Alabi inspire youths

More than 300 Nigerian youths, who were gathered at this year’s edition of Get-Ahead conference facilitated by popular branding coach and business consultant, Sam Naike would not forget in a hurry knowledge shared with them by comedian Frank Donga and Honourable Akin Alabi among others who were key note speakers at the event.

The conference which held at Nustreams Conference Centre, Alalubosa GRA, Ibadan was atmosphere that exposed the participants to gain mastery in life, business and career with the speakers touching on different aspects of human life that should not be ignored by anyone who wants to rise to the peak of their career.

Speaking about his mission and passion for creating such avenue for growth among Nigerian youths, Naike stated that his goal has always been to help people who are clueless about the purpose of their lives by bringing successful people from different industries to come and share their stories and experiences capable of igniting positive change in others.

Donga among other speakers took the listeners on a wide range of life’s lessons that kept them on their seat as they followed up with probing questions that suggested they were ready to move from their lives to the next phase given the impact the conference has had on them.

The Get-Ahead conference which started in 2015 according to Naike is a way of giving back to the society and empowering men to find the reasons not just to get by in life and be average but to be exceptional, phenomenal and become recognized for the value they are adding .

Looking back at the journey and the number of lives that have been touched, Naike said ther could not have been anything more fulfilling that making positive impact in people’s lives, adding that “Looking back at the journey, I’m delighted and fulfilled because many lives and businesses have been changed as a result of the conference.”

With speakers constantly being drawn from industries ranging from politics, business, academics, entertainment and career . He noted that “at the beginning it was difficult for us to get them to accept the invitation but we kept sharing the vision with whoever cares to listen to us also after a few years they started reading about the past successes of the event”