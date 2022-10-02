Tosin Bee leverages on steady rise

Gospel minister, Adejumobi Oluwatosin, popularly known as Tosin Bee, is one of the few gospel musicians that has taken gospel music to new level.

The One Halleluyah Records gospel act since his breakthrough in the industry has never failed to dish out inspirational music works that edifies souls and populate the kingdom.

The “You Are God” crooner, who has enjoyed a steady rise in all ramifications, without any doubt, has become a force to be reckoned with as he has worried himself into the hearts of Christians and non-Christians with his brand.

Still basking in the euphoria of the success of his median music concert and enjoyed massive reception in his last album entitled, “Praise Unlimited”, Tosin Bee is optimistic to storm the city of Lagos with another concert tagged, “Switch With Tosin Bee”.

The gospel minister, who just released a single entitled, “Jesus”, as well as lift souls with his popular monthly program called “Communion With Tosin Bee”, has also expanded his frontiers by establishing a state-of-the-art video and audio recording studio called Beezle Studios.

Tosin Bee as he is fondly called by fans has left no stone unturned since his discovery by the record label of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), and he has since leveraged the platform as well as spread his tentacles as a gospel musician through his works and ingenuity.

According to him, he regards his steady rise in the gospel circle as a rare privilege and that he would not hesitate to ignite souls with God’s revelations as well as populate the kingdom of God through his musical works.

“I believe there are a lot of people that can do what I am doing and even better, but I’ve only enjoyed favour and mercy from God. I believe it’s a privilege and I cannot thank God enough for the grace. While on campus, I joined the Redeemed Campus Fellowship (RCF) as a choir member.

“Eventually, I became the music director for the fellowship. At that point, I already had a picture of the fact that music ministry is where God wants me. After university education, I moved to Lagos and the rest is history,” he added.

