Top NDDC staff abducted in Imo

A top official of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Kingsley Okorafor, has been kidnapped by gunmen in Imo State.

He was abducted in the early hours of Saturday close to his residence in Umuadara Umulogho autonomous community of Imo State.

The development caused serious panic and confusion in the community, even as the incident happened about three kilometres away from a military checkpoint in the area.

The traditional ruler of the community, Eze Patrick Uwalaka, confirmed the incident to journalists.

A family source who pleaded anonymity said that the victim attended a vigil by the traditional ruler of Ndihu autonomous community in Obowo LGA late Eze Innocent Anyawu on Friday night, whose burial is slated for Saturday, July 16.

The source further disclosed that the NDDC staff was trailed after he left the vigil to his community where he was abducted, while his car was left behind.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Mike Abattam when contacted, confirmed the incident and said that the command has commenced an investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding his abduction.

