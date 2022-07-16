Osinbajo hospitalised, to undergo surgery over leg pain 

By Leon Usigbe-Abuja

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, was on Saturday admitted into hospital to undergo surgery to resolve a recurrent pain on his leg.

He was said to have been carrying the pain for a while believed to have first started following one of his sporting engagements.

His spokesman, Laolu Akande, confirmed in a tweet on Saturday that the Vice President had gone into a hospital for the procedure.

The tweet on his verified handle, @akandeoj, did not give details but said doctors would give the Vice President update on the condition.

Akande tweeted: “VP Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash. His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today.”

