OsunDecides2022: Ambassador Adejare, Oyetola aides commend INEC, security operatives for peaceful election

Ambassador Adejare Bello, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Mexico, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its improvement in the conduct of the Osun State Governorship election.

Adejare, who made the commendation in his unit 4, ward 3 in Ede North local government area of the state, also gave kudos to the electorate for their large turnout to perform their civic rights during the exercise.

According to him, “The turnout has been very massive in this particular unit, unit 4 of ward 3 Ede north local government. What is more interesting about it is the peaceful conduct of the whole process.

“The electorate are comporting themselves very well. There is no inducement and there is no monetary inducement.

“We hope and pray that it happens across the state so that people can choose freely who will govern them for the next four years.

“As an APC stalwart, it is my prayer that Governor Oyetola will carry the day. It has been my prayer all along because I came all the way from Mexico in May because of today’s election. It is my prayer that God crown the effort.

“We have seen some improvement, I want to commend INEC for it. But that is not to say that we are having it 100% without hitches because I have some of my people have their PVC, and this is not the first time they are voting, but the machine could not capture them.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Meanwhile, Senatorial candidate of Osun West of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Raheem Talise, in an interview in Iwo, described the voting exercise as commendable, saying the country’s democracy is now moving to advancement.





According to him, ” there is no report of votes being bought and sold in Iwo, where the community belongs to Oyetola, and I am optimistic that he will win, going by his performance in three and half years.”

He also commended INEC for its efforts in ensuring the conduct of the election went peacefully.

The special adviser to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Oluomo Sunday Akere has commended the INEC on the introduction of BVAS electronic machines in casting votes.

Akere said the introduction of the machine is a serious improvement in the voting process.

He explained that by 2023, INEC should be able to give fully automated electronic system for the election.

He stressed further the machine has made the election peaceful couple with security agents to maintain peace.

Akere, who voted at his unit 3, ward 6, Oja Iloro Igbajo in Boluwaduro Local Government Area of the state, noted that the exercise was less stressful as people came and cast their votes and returned to their homes.

On the outcome of the election, Akere expressed assurance that his principal, Adegboyega Oyetola will emerge victorious at the end of the day.