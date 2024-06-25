Today, Pop Star Davido Adeleke tied the knot with his heartthrob Chioma Avril Rowland. The wedding ceremony which was held at Habour Point Centre, Lagos State comes more than a year after the traditional rite had been concluded.

The event featured the shakers and mover of the society, this list cut across the political class, entertainer , financial sector and many more.

In the list below. We list out the top five celebrities that attended the wedding ceremony.

1. Ooni of Ife: Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II) has never hid his love for the youth. He was one of the early arrivals at the event. It will be recalled that in 2018, Davido and Chioma paid a royal visit to the Ooni’s palace in Ile-Ife while Davido was there to perform at a music concert.

2. Olusegun Obasanjo: Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was also on hand to grace the occasion. Glad in a flowing white Agbada, Chief Obasanjo walked into the event hall alongside erstwhile Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel.

3. Obi Cubana: Beyond being a revered entrepreneur, Obi Cubana is a darling of most Nigeria entertainers. Davido even rep him via songs. He flew from Oba, his country to Lagos to grace this event.

4. Patoranking: In a terse congratulations message, Dancehall star Patoranking congratulates Davido while they shake hands. The Abule singer was glad in an Agbada with a fitted cap to match.

5. Jay Jay Okocha: Nigeria football legend, Jay Jay Okocha was also on hand to grace the occasion.

Read Also: #CHIVIDO2024: Your daughter will be protected, respected, Davido tells Chioma’s parents