Senate President Godswill Akpabio has refuted claims that the Senate proposed new aircraft for President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Akpabio, speaking through his Special Assistant on Print Media, Jackson Udom, clarified the matter during a condolence visit to Sen. Tahir Monguno over the loss of his father.

He stated that the report attributing the comment to him regarding the purchase of a new aircraft was false, labeling it as the work of propagandists and fifth columnists.

Akpabio emphasized that the Senate is focused on passing legislation that supports President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also expressed satisfaction with the current security situation in Borno state, urging Nigerians to continue praying for the administration.

Akpabio assured that the combination of Tinubu and Shettima would bring prosperity to all, highlighting the return of peace to Borno as a result of Tinubu’s efforts.

He said, ” I want to dispel the rumour that you are hearing that the Senate President said he will buy a new plane for the President and his Vice, irrespective of the fact that Nigerians are hungry or whatever.

“I never said that. I was actually in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

“It is the handiwork of propagandists and fifth columnists, who never see anything good in what we are doing.

“Be rest assured, pray for the government, have patience and be assured that the combination of Tinubu and Shettima will bring wealth and prosperity to all.

“I am happy to see that peace has returned to Borno, as a result of the hard work of President Bola Tinubu.

“I want to tell the good of people of Borno to continue to support the administration.”(NAN)