Tinubu’s presidency will put an end to Itsekiri marginalization ― Omo-Agege

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State and deputy President of the Senate, Mr Ovie Omo-Agege has said the government of APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu would put an end to the marginalisation of the Itsekiri people.

He further appealed to the Itsekiri people in Delta south senatorial district to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu and himself as president and governor in the 2023 general elections.

He made the appeal on Tuesday night when he led his running mate, Mr Friday Ossai Osanebi, Delta State APC chairman, Mr Omeni Sobotie and other prominent leaders of the party on a visit to the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami in Warri.

Omo-Agege said the Itsekiri nation was renowned for contributing the bulk of money for Delta state through the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), yet hardly got what was commensurate.

Omo-Agege described the Itsekiri nation as unique, noting that ”the status quo is not good enough for the wellbeing of the Itsekiri people, so we need to change the narrative of marginalization the Itsekiris have suffered.”

According to him, the 2023 governorship election is a watershed that will change the course of politics in the state, urging the Itsekiris to also support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President, as well as other APC candidates at all levels.

He noted that as a senator representing Delta central senatorial district, there is no community he has not attracted development to in his district.

”I have visited the Olu of Warri and consulted the Itsekiri nation. I made a pledge to him (Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III) to consult with the Itsekiri nation, before taking any decision that would affect them.

“I can leave here comforted that the Itsekiri nation is behind our mandate, seeing the number of people here,” he posited.

The Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom and leader of APC in Delta South, Chief Ayirimi Emami, in his remarks after praying for Senator Omo – Agege in the Itsekiri language, stated that the “Itsekiris are one and united family, despite our internal issues.”

Chief Emami stressed that “nobody should play politics with our internal issues.

“I can speak on behalf of Itsekiri as far as Asiwaju and your project are concerned. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s project is Itsekiri project.

“To us, your project is also our (Ijaw, Itsekiri and Isoko) project. Itsekiris are prepared for Asiwaju and that goes for you as well.“

Dignitaries, who joined Emami to receive Omo-Agege at his home, included the chieftain of the APC and a prominent member of the Ologbotsere family, Sir Amorighoye Sunny Mene, two elders of the Ologbotsere family, APC leader, Prince Yemi Emiko, Delta South APC Senatorial candidate in the forthcoming polls, Mr Joel Onowakpo Thomas, and APC Warri Federal constituency candidate, Mr Ekpoto Ekpoto Emmanuel.





Others were the party’s candidate for Warri South Constituency 1 in Delta State House of Assembly, Dr Michael Eyituoyo Merogun, former Executive Director, Projects in Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Engr. Tuoyo Omatsuli, Comrade Alero Naomi Tenumah, Mr Alex Eyengho, Prince Stanley Oritsemolebi Emiko, Mr Besidone Eyengho, Prince David Iwere and Mr Alex Iwere, among others.

