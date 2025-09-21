Arnault slams France’s proposed billionaire tax, labels plan ‘economic sabotage’

Bernard Arnault, France’s richest man and chairman of luxury goods giant LVMH, has strongly criticised a proposed 2% wealth tax on billionaires, warning it would damage the French economy.

The levy, which would target assets above €100 million ($117 million), is gaining momentum in French politics as Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu comes under pressure from the Socialist Party to adopt it in the 2026 budget. Failure to do so could expose his government to a confidence vote.

“This is clearly not a technical or economic debate, but rather a clearly stated desire to destroy the French economy,” Arnault said in an interview with The Sunday Times.

According to Reuters, he dismissed the proposal’s chief advocate, economist Gabriel Zucman, as “a far-left activist” who uses “pseudo-academic competence” to advance an agenda of dismantling liberal capitalism, which Arnault described as “the only system that works for the good of all.”

Zucman, a professor at France’s École Normale Supérieure and the University of California, Berkeley, rejected the accusations. Writing on X, he said: “I’ve never been an activist for any movement or party,” insisting that his work is based on research, not ideology.

The French economist was among 300 scholars who publicly supported the left-wing Nouveau Front Populaire alliance during last year’s legislative elections.

He has recently argued that the ultra-wealthy pay proportionally less tax than most citizens, a gap the proposed levy seeks to close.

Public opinion appears to favour the plan, with a recent Ifop poll commissioned by the Socialist Party showing 86% support for the tax.

