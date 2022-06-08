Tinubu’s emergence as APC presidential candidate has proven bookmakers wrong ― Daniel

Former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has said that the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as All Progressives Congress (APC,) presidential flagbearer has proved bookmakers wrong.

Daniel in a statement issued by his media office described Tinubu as a dogged fighter who knows his onions and would go to lengths in achieving his strategic objectives.

The former governor in his congratulatory message said “the Bola Tinubu that I know is a strategic thinker, a great planner and a well-organized personality, which are the attributes that have worked for him not only in politics but also in his business and social relationships.

“In the last two decades Bola Tinubu’s political trajectory has shown that the sky may be the starting point for him, and this he has clearly demonstrated with the energy he puts behind his campaign and the eventual victory as the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress which has proven Bookmakers wrong in all ramifications.

“Otunba Daniel wishes Asiwaju Tinubu well as he proceeds further in his campaign for the mandate of all Nigerians.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Tinubu’s emergence as APC presidential candidate has proven bookmakers wrong ― DanielTinubu’s emergence as APC presidential candidate has proven bookmakers wrong ― Daniel

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Tinubu’s emergence as APC presidential candidate has proven bookmakers wrong ― Daniel

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the allegTinubu’s emergence as APC presidential candidate has proven bookmakers wrong ― Danield fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo…

I’m Every Man’s Choice Now, My DM Is Crazy —Eniola Badmus

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, popularly known as Gbogbo Biz Girl has revealed that her DM has been bombarded by would-be suitors, as she is now every man’s choice and has cried out that they should take it easy on her…Tinubu’s emergence as APC presidential candidate has proven bookmakers wrong ― Daniel