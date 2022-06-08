Benue APC guber candidate congratulates Tinubu

The governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Benue State, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia on Wednesday congratulated former Governor of Lagos State/Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the party presidential primary held in Abuja.

According to the statement issued by his media aide, Donald Kumun, the priest said that Tinubu’s victory at the just concluded primary followed a democratic global best practice and expressed the confidence that Nigerians would vote massively for him, in the forthcoming general elections.

The APC guber candidate added that the party delegates voted the national leader as the best bet for the nation, having considered his stride records, and the obvious desires of Nigerians in dire need of a leader with the highest “Modern Leadership Acumen”, to provide the required “Development” for the nation, with reputable International connections.

He described the just concluded primary as free and fair, saying that the outcome was an indication that APC is ready for a successful outing in the forthcoming general elections.

Rev. Fr Hyacinth recalled the reign of Tinubu as Lagos State governor, stressing that his administration reformed the state from the waste management system to financial mismanagement within the public sector, while also expressing optimism that the former governor will surpass the expectations of the generality of the populace.

“Tinubu lays out steps to improve incentives for civil servants, including salary increases, improving quality and hygiene of working environments, and teaching investment principles and how to work toward home ownership. His payroll-system reforms removed thousands of ghost workers from the system. He applied principles he learned in the corporate world to the public sector reform effort.

“Sen. Tinubu also details the steps he took in removing endemic corruption in the public sector, which included eliminating cash payments to the government. He brought back expatriates to improve the hospitals and transportation system in Lagos State. He also touched on the difficulties in working with a federal government that sometimes undermined reform efforts just to mention a few”, said, Fr. Alia.

The gubernatorial candidate called on Tinubu to always remember that there are millions of Nigerians who believe in the new Nigeria, who retain faith in the possibilities as a people and are doing their best in their various corners to build the nation through honest and committed endeavours.

He, however, assured the party presidential candidate, the National Working Committee of the party, the leadership of All Progressives Congress and the entire people of the State, of his unflinching support towards ensuring that the interests of the electorates both in the State and at the National level are prioritized.

He noted that the core principles of democracy, would not be compromised with self-aggrandizement, but through the provision of good governance, and a people-oriented programme from 2023, when they shall both be elected as Governor and President, respectively.