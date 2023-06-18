Arewa New Agenda (ANA) a northern political group, has tasked President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to focus on defeating corruption and insecurity in the country, stating that achieving this will make his administration a huge success.

ANA, in a statement signed by its Convener, Senator Ahmed Abubakar MoAllahyidi, while noting that insecurity and corruption has become the two major problem bedeviling the country, urged the President to tackle them headlong without compromise.

“ANA had posited in one of its public comments that “Two things will define Tinubu’s Presidency as a success or failure: What he does to insecurity and what he does to corruption. Why? Because these maladies are the two burning issues in the country today which if not taken down will take down the country or perhaps better put, will burn down the nation”

“We shall dwell on these two by x-raying how the president has signaled his intention to tackle the twin menace of security and corruption; as this forms the bedrock of this press statement tagged “Taking the right steps in the right direction- the case of the appointments of Sen. George Akume, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and others.

“The excitement following the appointment of the special adviser on security is still revibrating around the country; there is a palpable feeling that we will get it right this time!

“Prior to his appointment as the Chairman of EFCC in 2003, Ribadu served as key operational officer in the General Investigation and the Force Criminal Investigation Departments of the of the Nigerian Police. He was a member of the highly commended Failed Banks Tribunal that sanitized the rottenness in the Nigerian Banking sector of the late eighties”, ANA said in the statement.





“The president is taking on the issue of rising cost of living and provision of palliatives to cushion the impact on Nigerians. He signed into law the long-awaited student’s loan bill and other ground breaking laws.

“ANA is elated that the President, who the association actively supported his emergence as the APC Flag bearer and eventual winner of the 2023 presidential election is doing the right things at the right time. President Tinubu has hit the ground running, as every new day since he took over brings in a new tide.

“Hope in the country is being renewed and Nigerians are coming to terms with the President’s passion and commitment to setting the country on a sound footing”, ANA added.