South West Muslim scholars and clerics, on Saturday held a civic reception for the immediate past Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, where the Basorun of Oyo, Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola and one of the contenders for the Alaafin’s stool, Arch Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu, lauded his performance during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during a reception, which was held in the ancient town of Oyo, charged Nigerians in leadership positions to always exhibit passion for service and humanity, bearing in mind that they will account for their stewardship.

While describing Aregbesola, who is also former governor of Osun State as a result oriented politician with commitment to performance, Ayoola commended him for facilitating several developmental projects to Oyo town.

The Basorun of Oyo stated:”The former minister ensured equitable location of developmental projects in the country under his ministry while in service. Though not a native of Oyo, he facilitated federal establishments here, such as the fire service station, passport office and agro rangers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC).

In his remark, one of the contenders for the vacant stool of Alaafin of Oyo, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu described Aregbesola as a revolutionary leader, whose record of achievements are visible, stressing that “critical reforms and policies he introduced in the Ministry of Interior, such as the expansion of capacity of correctional services and upgrading of facilities in the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) are commendable.”

The immediate past chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osun State, Elder Lowo Adebiyi also described him as an endowed, committed and humane personality, who has distinguished himself as a leader.





Meanwhile, one of the guest lecturers on the occasion, Associate Professor Abass Alade from the Ladoke Akintola University, (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso in his lecture titled “From Whom Much is Expected, Much Is Desired” admonished the former minister to draw closer to God, rebuild “burnt bridges”, and design a road map for his future.

Responding, Aregbesola restated that his achievements in public office were attributable to President Bola Tinubu and immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

He stated: “If any appreciation and gratitude could be given to me, I want to believe greater gratitude and appreciation should be given to those two people I have mentioned because without their support, it would be pretty difficult for me single-handedly to achieve the heights I have attained and render the services for which the people of Oyo are commending me for.”

Earlier, the Chief host of the occasion, Al-Imam Daud Oladele Tijani Igi-Ogun, described the former minister as an exemplary of Omoluabi and a quintessential Yoruba person that is worth celebrating in all ramifications.

