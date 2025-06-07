Tinubu mourns singer, Mike Ejeagha

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and numerous fans of Mike Ejeagha, one of Nigeria’s greatest folklorists, songwriters, and musicians in the Igbo language, who passed away on Friday at the age of 95.

He noted that Mike Ejeagha used his music and distinctive storytelling style to preserve and promote Igbo culture and customs, inspiring generations. Mike Ejeagha’s legacy, lies in the power of his words and rhythms to convey wisdom, tradition, and identity, the President said

“May the spirit and values of Gentleman Mike Ejeagha’s music continue to remind us that music has the power to revive, heal, and redirect energy towards worthy causes that help build our nation,” President Tinubu stated in a message released on Saturday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

ALSO READ: Kalu’s visit: Abia ex-LG chairmen tackle Nwoke over comments

Ejeagha’s evergreen song Gwo Gwo Ngwo recently resurfaced and has been trending on social media, further reigniting public appreciation for Mike Ejeagha’s legacy in the preservation of cultural values through music.

The President also commended the Enugu State Government, led by Governor Peter Mbah, for honouring the music icon during his lifetime, recognising the importance of celebrating cultural custodians while they are still alive.

“President Tinubu prays to God Almighty to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and to comfort all who mourn his loss,” the statement concluded, emphasising the enduring impact of Mike Ejeagha’s legacy on Nigerian music and culture.

TRIBUNEONLINE