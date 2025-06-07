Metro

Tinubu mourns singer, Mike Ejeagha

Clement Idoko
Tinubu mourns Mike Ejeagha. Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and numerous fans of Mike Ejeagha, one of Nigeria’s greatest folklorists, songwriters, and musicians in the Igbo language, who passed away on Friday at the age of 95.

He noted that Mike Ejeagha used his music and distinctive storytelling style to preserve and promote Igbo culture and customs, inspiring generations. Mike Ejeagha’s legacy, lies in the power of his words and rhythms to convey wisdom, tradition, and identity, the President said

“May the spirit and values of Gentleman Mike Ejeagha’s music continue to remind us that music has the power to revive, heal, and redirect energy towards worthy causes that help build our nation,” President Tinubu stated in a message released on Saturday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

ALSO READ: Kalu’s visit: Abia ex-LG chairmen tackle Nwoke over comments

Ejeagha’s evergreen song Gwo Gwo Ngwo recently resurfaced and has been trending on social media, further reigniting public appreciation for Mike Ejeagha’s legacy in the preservation of cultural values through music.

The President also commended the Enugu State Government, led by Governor Peter Mbah, for honouring the music icon during his lifetime, recognising the importance of celebrating cultural custodians while they are still alive.

“President Tinubu prays to God Almighty to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and to comfort all who mourn his loss,” the statement concluded, emphasising the enduring impact of Mike Ejeagha’s legacy on Nigerian music and culture.

TRIBUNEONLINE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Gov Otu and Eno Gov Otu hails Eno’s defection to APC
Next Article Rivers Traditional Rulers Protect public assets, Ibas urges Rivers traditional rulers

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×