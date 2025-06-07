Gov Otu hails Eno’s defection to APC

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has lauded the defection of Akwa Ibom Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a pivotal moment for political realignment and unity in the South-South geopolitical zone.

Addressing journalists upon his return from the formal reception held at the Government House Banquet Hall in Uyo, Governor Otu expressed elation over the development, calling it “a great day” for the region and a boost for the progressive movement.

Governor Otu, who serves as Vice Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum, recalled a landmark APC regional meeting hosted in Calabar last year, where he had foreseen a significant political transformation in the region.

“At the time, I stood as the lone APC governor in the zone. Akwa Ibom, Edo, and Delta were yet to join our fold,” he said. “But I knew a change was coming. Today, that vision is becoming reality.”

Welcoming Governor Eno into the APC, Governor Otu highlighted the historical and cultural ties between Cross River and Akwa Ibom, once a single entity, and emphasised the importance of regional unity in fostering development and stability.

“With both states now under the APC umbrella, along with our other sister states in the South-South, we are better positioned to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bold reforms and strategic direction for Nigeria,” he noted.

He praised President Tinubu’s leadership, pointing to achievements in fiscal discipline, infrastructure development, and economic stabilization amid global challenges.

“This is no longer an era of freeloading,” Otu stated. “The growth indices are real, and the impact is visible.”

When asked about Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa, the only PDP governor remaining in the South-South, Otu responded with optimism and brotherhood.

“Governor Diri is my chairman in the South-South Governors’ Forum. I’m confident he won’t stand alone for long,” he said. “As I often say, ‘follow who know road.’ He’s a distinguished leader, and I believe he will choose the path that best serves our people.”

Governor Otu also emphasized the APC’s inclusive culture, assuring seamless integration for new members.

“In the APC, once you receive your membership card and the symbolic broom, you are a full member with equal rights,” he said. “There will be no rancor—just like we saw in Delta State. This is about unity and progress, not division.”

Concluding, Governor Otu expressed a strong belief in a more cohesive and forward-looking South-South under the APC banner.

“We are now rowing in the same direction, speaking the same political language. The APC is not just a party—it is the pathway to sustainable development for our region and nation,” he said.