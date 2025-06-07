Protect public assets, Ibas urges Rivers traditional rulers

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice-Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas has charged traditional rulers in the state to take Deliberate steps to safeguard government facilities in their domains against theft and vandalism.

He highlighted the need for the traditional institutions in Rivers State to step up their house collaborative efforts in safeguarding public infrastructure in their respective domains.

Vice-Admiral Ibas made the assertion on Friday while declaring open the 121st and 122nd Combined Quarterly General Meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt, where he emphasised that traditional rulers are custodians of the traditions of the land and, therefore, play crucial roles in peacebuilding.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika, the administrator observed that traditional rulers must take deliberate steps within their communities in securing government facilities against theft and vandalism.

He said; “Recall that on my assumption of office as the Administrator of Rivers State, I engaged with you at the Government House as part of my consultation with critical stakeholders with the sole aim of maintaining peace, law and order in our dear state.

“In our African tradition, we say when the roots of a tree begin to decay, it spreads death to the branches. This proverb reminds us of the foundational role traditional institutions play in the life of our communities.

“You, our revered traditional rulers, are the roots—custodians of culture, guardians of heritage, and stabilizers of society. As royal fathers, you play a major role in peace building and its sustenance in your various communities and kingdoms.

“You must take deliberate steps in securing government facilities in your communities to guard against theft and vandalism.

Vice Admiral Ibas stressed; and “We live in times where our communities face myriad complex and interrelated challenges — security, social, economic, cultural, etc. But as our ancestors taught us, rain does not fall on one roof alone. We must rise together, support one another, and speak with one voice for the good of our people. Let this meeting be a reminder that unity is our greatest strength,” he stressed.

He maintained that his administration will not shield traditional rulers linked to disruption of peace and also reassured them of his desire to partner meaningful ideas from the institution to make the state greater.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Majesty, Eze Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo, Eze Oha Apara (IV) of Apara Kingdom, thanked the administrator for attending the meeting and working assiduously for the peace and development of the state.

