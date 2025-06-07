Kalu’s visit: Abia ex-LG chairmen tackle Nwoke over comments

The Abia Forum of Former Local Government Chairmen has responded to comments made by Hon. Ibe Michael Nwoke, a former Chairman of Obingwa Local Government Area and ex-Abia State ALGON Chairman, who dismissed their group as “illegal” and a political “cash out” organisation.

In a statement signed by Hon. Dr. Okorafor Ukiwe, ex Ohafia LG chairman behalf of the forum, the group questioned Nwoke’s credibility, citing his removal from office as ALGON chairman and Local Government Chairman.

He said: “The attention of South East Forum of Former Local Government Chairmen has been drawn to comments credited to one Hon. Ibe Michael Nwoke, a former Chairman of Obingwa Local Government Area and ex-Abia State ALGON Chairman, wherein he dismissed the Southeast Forum of Former LGA Chairmen as “illegal” and a political “cash out” organisation.

“While Mr. Nwoke is entitled to his opinion, it is important to remind him of a few facts, both for public clarity and posterity.

“Mr. Nwoke was sacked as ALGON chairman by his colleagues before he was legally removed from office as Local Government Chairman by then Governor of Abia State. He, therefore, lacks credibility to question a gathering of worthy men and women who served their LGAs creditably.

“It is quite ironic that Mr. Nwoke, who ran a chaotic, opaque, and mischievous tenure and could not mobilise his peers during his time as ALGON Chairman, now finds it difficult to comprehend how over 91 former Local Government Chairmen in Abia State alone have come together, united under a common vision with more signing up till date.”

The forum emphasised their legitimacy, unity, and commitment to contributing to Nigeria’s progress.

They described their visit to Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu who is also a former Local Government Chairman himself and a member of the forum, as “a show of solidarity” and “a patriotic step to align with a colleague and lend our support as grassroots mobilisers in preparation for the 2027 general elections.”

The forum further described Nwoke’s comments as “uncharitable, and perhaps rooted in personal frustration and ignorance rather than facts,” and urged him to “re-educate himself on democratic norms and responsibilities in public discourse with facts, decorum, and patriotism.”

The statement added “Mr Nwoke must understand that our forum is made up of chairmen who served as far back as 1999. These are men and women of experience, honour, and proven leadership who have served the state in various capacities, far beyond local government administration.

“May we, however, emphasise that our visit to the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu CON, a former Local Government Chairman himself and our member was a show of solidarity. We are proud of the sterling performance of the deputy speaker who has performed creditably in his legislative duties, nation building, especially his efforts at reintegrating, rebuilding, and championing peace in the South East.

“Our visit was a patriotic step to align with a colleague and lend our support as grassroots mobilizers in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

“Our goal is simple, to ensure the South East does not repeat past political miscalculations, and to secure a stronger voice in Nigeria’s national discourse. We went to express readiness to partner with the Deputy Speaker in his effort to build stronger political engagement between our people and the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

“Therefore, Mr. Nwoke’s unprovoked diatribe is uncharitable, and perhaps rooted in personal frustration and ignorance rather than facts. He may need to re-educate himself on democratic norms and responsibilities in public discourse with facts, decorum, and patriotism.

“We stand firm in our mission. We are legitimate, united, and driven by a common purpose to contribute meaningfully to the progress of Nigeria”.