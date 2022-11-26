Tinubu in Gbaramatu, says Atiku has been running, should go and rest

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaji Bola Tinubu, has admonished Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to go and rest and stop running for the presidency.

This is just as the septuagenarian reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the infrastructural deficit in the riverine communities of the Niger Delta.

Tinubu gave the assurance on Friday while addressing the people of Gbaramatu Kingdom in the Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta.

The former Lagos State governor and his entourage were hosted by the king of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Oboro Gbaraun 11 (Aketekpe Agadagba) Pere of Gbaramatu.

Tinubu addressed the crowd at the Pavilion in Oporoza, the administrative headquarters of the Gbaramatu Kingdom.

The APC presidential candidate said that he would not be far away from the people of Gbaramatu Kingdom when he emerges as president of Nigeria, adding that they would be carried along.

“You mentioned the roads, Sea ports, the Nigerian Maritime University (NMU), and the industrial park. I assured you that all these and more will be taken care of.

“As promised, we will not be far away from you, we will carry you along and consult with you regularly, we will encourage you and keep to our promises.

“Our brothers here, we will embrace them for the development of the area, the community of Gbaramatu, and other associated communities,” he said.

Describing himself as the renewed hope for Nigerians, Tinubu said that his administration would be premised on economic development, progress, and job creation for the youth.

He urged his opponent in the presidential race, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to go and rest, noting that he had run for the position for too long.

“There are few of us left running the presidential race. One said he is Atiku. How many times has he been running? He is always on the run and he is tired, tell him to go and sit down, enough is enough,” he said.

Tinubu urged the king of Gbaramatu Kingdom to ensure that oil facilities in his kingdom were well protected from vandalism.

“Please pay attention to the dangers of the destruction of pipelines, and petroleum facilities. They are dangerous to our health, the fish, and everything you do,” he said.





Also speaking, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, the APC gubernatorial candidate in Delta noted that one of the greatest challenges in the Gbaramatu Kingdom was the lack of access roads to the mainland and promised to address it when he becomes the governor.

“I allude to the king when he said that the greatest challenge they faced was access to the hinterland, that we need to have the kingdom bridged to the mainland.

“It is requested that I will pursue as incoming governor with the incoming president, Tinubu by the grace of God.

“I am familiar with this kingdom, the issue of the full implementation of the NMU.

“We know what the challenges are and I have undertaken those challenges with the National Assembly dealing with the enabling framework.

“Before the election, the enabling framework will be passed and signed by President Muhammadu Buhari into law.

“We are also addressing the issues of funding with response to NIMASA,” he said.

Omo-Agege urged the people to vote for all the APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Earlier, Tinubu and some members of his entourage were conferred with chieftaincy titles by the king of the Gbaramatu Kingdom.

Tinubu was conferred with the title of “Eyeilaowei” of Gbaramatu Kingdom, meaning “man of high esteem” while Omo-Agege was conferred with the “Ebeikiowei” of Gbaramatu Kingdom, meaning one who remembers the kingdom.

Other beneficiaries of the chieftaincy titles were: Timipre Sylva, Ministry of State Petroleum Resources, Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment

Others were: Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano State, Mai Buni, the Governor of Yobe, and others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE