We are yet to receive registered 2022 PVCs in Edo, says INEC

The head of Voter Education and Publicity in Edo State, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Timidi Wariowei, said over 400,000 old Permanent Voters’ Cards are available for collection at its offices in the 18 Local Governments Areas of Edo.

Wariowei, who disclosed this to our correspondent in Edo said INEC in Edo is yet to receive the PVCs of residents who registered between January 2022 to June 2022.

The head of voter education and publicity explained that 12.351 out of the 483,796 (balancing 471,445) PVCs registered before 2011, 2015, and 2019 general elections and 21,638 of 2021 registered 44,036 PVCs and transfers, leaving the balance of 22.398 PVCs are available for collection.

He assured that modalities for collection would be announced to the people as soon as the cards are available, adding that the exercise would be stress-free.

Asked what is stopping the people from collecting their cards, Wariowei, said: “I don’t know what is preventing the people from collecting their cards. Go to the streets (telling our correspondent) and ask the people. I told you that I am traveling and I am just trying to help you (our reporter in Edo) “, he retorted

But stakeholders that include major Civil Society Organisations in Edo blamed a low level of awareness on the part of the commission and long quell as some of the issues affecting the people in the collection of PVCs.

