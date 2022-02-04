Tight security as APC inaugurates 34 state excos 

THE Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee, on Thursday, issued certificates of return to 34 state chairmen who emerged at the state congresses it accorded recognition.

The event, slated for 2.00 p.m., did not commence until 5.16 p.m. amidst tight security at Blantyre Street, Wuse, where the party’s national secretariat is located. National secretary of the caretaker committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, presided over the event.

Checks revealed that Article 29 of the APC 2014 Constitution (as amended) was breached as the programme hurriedly came to conclusion without the new chairmen taking the statutory oath of office.

Article 29 of the APC Constitution reads: “Every officer elected or appointed as an officer of the party shall subscribe to the oath of office as provided in Schedule II to this constitution before an appropriate principal officer of the party as may be approved by the National Working Committee.”

Checks revealed that two North-West states of Kano and Sokoto were excluded as they did not have their chairmen inaugurated.

Despite court pronouncements which accorded recognition to Haruna Ahmadu Danzago as the authentic chairman of Kano APC, the national caretaker committee was silent on the new chairman for Kano and Sokoto states.

Danzago emerged as chairman at the congress believed to have the backing of certain federal lawmakers led by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, while Prince Abdullahi Abbas, anointed candidate of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who emerged at a separate congress had since been pronounced illegal.

Further investigation revealed that loyalist of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, Prince Adeniran Fagbemi, was issued certificate of return, leaving the embattled Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, at the receiving end of the power game in the North-Central state. In Ogun and Osun states, Yemi Sanusi and Gboyega Famodun were issued certificates of return, leaving supporters of former Ogun and Osun states governor, Ibikunle Amosun and Rauf Aregbesola, respectively, in the cold.

In Oyo State, Isaac Omodewu, believed to have the backing of senator representing Oyo Central, Teslim Folarin, was accorded recognition as state chairman of the party.

In Akwa Ibom and Abia states, former governor and Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio and the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, lost out in the leadership tussle for the control of their state chapters.

In the South-South state, Austin Ekanem, anointed choice of APC national secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, received certificate of return while Dr Kingsley Ononugbo emerge as chairman, Abia State chapter.

In Zamfara State, Governor Bello Matawalle retained his grip on the state chapter as the national executive granted recognition to Tukur Umar Danfulani as chairman amidst threat to sink the party by the duo of Senator Kabiru Marafa and former state governor, Abdulazeez Yari.

The state chairmen inaugurated on Thursday were Dr Kingsley Ononogbu (Abia), Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal (Adamawa), Mr Augustine Enefiok Ekanem (Akwa Ibom), Basil Ejike (Anam- bra), Alhaji Babayo Aliyu Mi- sau (Bauchi), Dr Dennis Oti- otio (Bayelsa), Mr Augustine Agada (Benue), Honourable Ali Bukar Dalori (Borno) and Mr Alphonsus Orgar Eba (Cross River).

Others were Elder Omeni Sabotie (Delta), Honourable Stanley Okoro Emegha (Ebonyi), retired Colonel David Imuse (Edo), Mr Omotosho Paul Ayodele (Ekiti), Chief Ogochukwu Agballah (Enugu), Mr Nitte K Amangal (Gombe), Dr Macdonald Ebere (Imo), Honourable Aminu Sani Gumel (Jigawa), Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada (retd) (Kaduna), Alhaji Muhammed Sani (Katsina), Alhaji Abubakar Muhammed Kana (Kebbi) and Honourable Abdullahi Bello (Kogi). Also inaugurated were Prince Sunday Adeniran Fagbemi (Kwara), Honourable Cornelius Ojelabi (Lagos), Mr John D Mamman (Nasarawa), Honourable Haliru Zakari Jikantoro (Niger), Chief Yemi Sanusi (Ogun), Chief Ade Adetimehin (Ondo), Prince Adegboyega Famodun (Osun), Honourable Isaac Omodewu (Oyo), Honourable Rufus Bature (Plateau), Chief Emeka Bekee (Rivers), Honourable Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi (Taraba), Alhaji Mu- hammed A. Gadaka (Yobe), Alhaji Tukur Umar Danfulani (Zamfara) and Alhaji Abdulmalik Usman (FCT).

Chairman of Borno State chapter and chairman of Forum of APC State Chairmen, Honourable Bukar Dalori, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, commended the Buni-led committee and assured the party of unalloyed loyalty.

He also promised that the new executive will give maximum cooperation to the national reconciliation team led by former Nasarawa State governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.