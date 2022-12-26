Thugs Destroy SDP LG Secretariat Set For Opening

Assailants suspected to be political thugs, on Monday, allegedly attacked and destroyed the Secretariat of the Social Democratic Party in Nonwa, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The attacked Secretariat, information has that it was ready for commissioning by Senator Magnus Abe, the SDP governorship candidate for the 2023 elections.

A source in the community told journalists that at about 6:30 am on Monday, a group of youths armed with axe and machetes stormed the facility and started bringing it down.

“Early Monday, some of our people were still sleeping when we started hearing shouts.

“Reports came that they destroyed Senator Magnus Abe’s secretariat. We went there and saw that it was true. The whole building was destroyed”, said the source who pleaded anonymity.

Abe later confirmed the incident saying in a statement that the attack, like previous ones and threats to life and property, would not deter him from going ahead with his campaigns.

In the statement signed by his spokesman, Parry Benson, on Monday afternoon, Senator Abe was determined to achieve his quest to become the state governor come 2023.

“The SDP secretariat in Nonwa Tai, Tai LGA, due for inauguration today – Monday, December 26, 2022, was destroyed in the early hours of today by suspected political thugs”, the statement said.

Abe, therefore, called on the state Commissioner of Police and other security agencies to investigate the incident, and bring an end to escalating violence in the state.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, promised to find out from the police division in the area and get back.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police had yet to reach out to our correspondent as of the time of filing this report, Monday evening.