Osun govt disengages consultants, revenue collectors on quarry sites

The Osun State Government on Monday announced the disengagement of all consultants and revenue collectors on all quarry sites across the state with immediate effect.

Mr Samuel Oyedotun, the chairman of the committee inaugurated by the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke gave the order in a statement signed by the Secretary of the Committee, Barrister Hashim Abioye.

According to him, the decision was necessary to stem the tide of loss of revenue for the State, warning all the illegal revenue collectors to steer clear of all quarry sites in the state.

He explained that the Committee is in receipt of information that some unauthorized agents have been collecting revenues purportedly for the State government on quarry sites, which end up in private pockets.

“Consequently, as part of the mandate of the Committee, all individual or corporate consultants and revenue collectors on the State quarry sites should henceforth desist from plying the quarry sites in the State as a new arrangement will soon be announced in that regard in conjunction with the Osun State Office of Solid Minerals,” he noted.

“Furthermore, all quarry operators and stakeholders in the quarry business in the State are to within 48 hours from the time of this announcement contact the Committee on Solid Minerals for information about the new arrangement.”

