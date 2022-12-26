Insecurity: Plateau APC guber candidate tasks traditional leaders to profile miners

Latest NewsPolitics
By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Insecurity Plateau APC miners,Plateau APC candidate economy,

Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Plateau state has advised traditional rulers to start profiling miners who come into their domains as part of the measures to fight insecurity.

In a statement signed by the spokesman for the Generation Next Campaign Council, Shittu Bamaiyi, the candidate gave the advice during a courtesy call on members of the Barakinladi traditional council.

Dr Nentawe, who observed that profiling of the miners would go a long way in knowing the strangers that come to their mining fields, said some of the strangers who come under the guise of mining later turned out to be terrorists who unleash mayhem on members of the immediate community, thereby displacing them from their ancestral home.

He, therefore, assured that if voted into office in 2023, his administration will re-enforce Operation Rainbow as well as the activities of the vigilantes in the state through a robust and properly funded security architecture.

The gubernatorial candidate further told the traditional rulers that most of the mining ponds scattered around the area and the state at large would be effectively put to use for all-year-round farming.

In their separate remarks, the Dagwom Ruwai Da Edward Gyang and Yibas Da Luka Pamgyang said their major challenge is insecurity and urged Nentawe to see it as a priority if voted into office.

Later, while interacting with the people in Barakinladi and Heipang, Nentawe revealed that very soon, youths in the area would have no reason not to gain employment since Barakinladi would be made the industrial park of the state in view of the presence of facilities such as the International Cargo Airport, the Railway, and the Inland Container Dry Port.

He added that an ultramodern vegetable market would be built on any available land between Mararaban Jamaa and Heipang for the business to flourish properly.

Nentawe added that he will leverage the abundant mining leases by bringing in international miners and marketers through joint venture agreements to create wealth and job opportunities for the teeming youths in the state.

Also, the governorship candidate pointed out that a trust fund for the vulnerable, which will be funded through a percentage of the internally generated revenue of the state, will be meant to cater to the business interests of the youth, women, and persons with disabilities in the state.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Director General for the Generation Next Campaign Council, Professor Sabestine Maimako, and the APC state chairman, Rufus Bature, assured that the people would not regret voting for Nentawe as the governor of Plateau State.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Latest News

Osun govt disengages consultants, revenue collectors on quarry sites

Latest News

Niger govt to revamp state-owned media outfits

Latest News

Schneider Electric commemorates 1,189 days without lost time injury

Latest News

7 died, 18 injured in Bauchi auto crash on Christmas, boxing days

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More