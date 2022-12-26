Insecurity: Plateau APC guber candidate tasks traditional leaders to profile miners

Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Plateau state has advised traditional rulers to start profiling miners who come into their domains as part of the measures to fight insecurity.

In a statement signed by the spokesman for the Generation Next Campaign Council, Shittu Bamaiyi, the candidate gave the advice during a courtesy call on members of the Barakinladi traditional council.

Dr Nentawe, who observed that profiling of the miners would go a long way in knowing the strangers that come to their mining fields, said some of the strangers who come under the guise of mining later turned out to be terrorists who unleash mayhem on members of the immediate community, thereby displacing them from their ancestral home.

He, therefore, assured that if voted into office in 2023, his administration will re-enforce Operation Rainbow as well as the activities of the vigilantes in the state through a robust and properly funded security architecture.

The gubernatorial candidate further told the traditional rulers that most of the mining ponds scattered around the area and the state at large would be effectively put to use for all-year-round farming.

In their separate remarks, the Dagwom Ruwai Da Edward Gyang and Yibas Da Luka Pamgyang said their major challenge is insecurity and urged Nentawe to see it as a priority if voted into office.

Later, while interacting with the people in Barakinladi and Heipang, Nentawe revealed that very soon, youths in the area would have no reason not to gain employment since Barakinladi would be made the industrial park of the state in view of the presence of facilities such as the International Cargo Airport, the Railway, and the Inland Container Dry Port.

He added that an ultramodern vegetable market would be built on any available land between Mararaban Jamaa and Heipang for the business to flourish properly.

Nentawe added that he will leverage the abundant mining leases by bringing in international miners and marketers through joint venture agreements to create wealth and job opportunities for the teeming youths in the state.

Also, the governorship candidate pointed out that a trust fund for the vulnerable, which will be funded through a percentage of the internally generated revenue of the state, will be meant to cater to the business interests of the youth, women, and persons with disabilities in the state.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Director General for the Generation Next Campaign Council, Professor Sabestine Maimako, and the APC state chairman, Rufus Bature, assured that the people would not regret voting for Nentawe as the governor of Plateau State.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE