Three siblings feared killed as building collapses in Kano

BUILDING collapse has claimed the lives of three siblings in Tarai village of Kibiya Local Government Area of Kano State.

The father of the deceased, Abubakar Usman, stated this when the Executive Secretary of State Emergency Management Agency, Saleh Jili, led a delegation on a condolence visit to the village on Saturday.

According to the father, the deceased names are Umar Abubakar, Aliyu Abubakar and their sister, Aisha Abubakar.

He disclosed that the siblings aged four, five and seven lost their lives on Sunday, 7th August when their mother’s room collapsed after two days of heavy rainfall.

The father told Jili, ”I received a call from a relative informing me of the demise of my three biological children as I was out of town on a business trip.

“On that fateful day, I received a call at 6:00 am that one of the rooms in my house has collapsed and led to the death of all my three children.”

The chairman of the LGA, Alkasim Shike, commended SEMA and Kano State government for the timely intervention and donation of relief materials.

He hinted that shortly after the incident, the local government council provided necessary assistance to Abubakar’s family.

He said, “We are appealing to the people to take note of all that will lead to this kind of disaster.”

Alhaji, Saleh Jili, who led a delegation to Kibiya, said Governor Ganduje was deeply saddened by the death of the young children.

According to him, the agency would compile a comprehensive report for onward submission to the state government for proper action.

Jili, however, disclosed that the agency had provided mattresses, pillows, food items and building materials to the deceased family.

He therefore advise members of the public to desist from building on waterways.

Earlier, the district head of Kibiya who doubles as Sarkin shanun Rano, Alhaji Abubakar Ila, prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.





