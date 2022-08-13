EFCC arrests two clerics, five suspected Yahoo-Yahoo boys in Kwara

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin zonal command on Saturday arrested seven persons suspected to be internet fraudsters otherwise known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ at a hotel close to a popular mall in the Ilorin metropolis of Kwara State.

In a statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the antigraft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, the suspects include two clerics – Ahmed Abdulkadir from Iwo local government area of Osun State and Abdullateef Ajibola from Babanlomo in the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State.

Others, according to the statement are Tomiwa Kingsley, a corps member currently serving in the Pategi local government area of Kwara state; Mujeeb Jatto from Offa in the Offa local government area of Kwara state; Adebayo Sofiullah from Babanlomo in the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state; Okeke Wisdom from Anambra state and Festus Ogeleka from Delta State.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the two clerics were hired and lodged in the said hotel to offer spiritual help to some of the arrested suspects.

“The suspects, who have volunteered useful information to the investigators, would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.

“Meanwhile, the EFCC has always enjoined the youths to make hardwork their watchwords and shun corruption in all its ramifications. This has always been the thrust of Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of the EFCC’s message to corps members each time NYSC camps open across the country.

“Yahoo-Yahoo is not a sustainable way of life. The fact that the rate of unemployment is high should not be an excuse to resort to crimes. Acts of criminality may deliver wealth in the short term, but ultimately there will be misery and gnashing of teeth.”

“The EFCC boss has consistently warned that the commission will spare no efforts towards ensuring a corrupt-free Nigeria.”

