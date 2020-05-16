Three persons, nine cows killed in Kogi

No fewer than three Fulani persons, including nine cows, have been killed in Egume, Dekina local government council of Kogi State by some unknown gunmen.

The Assistant Secretary of the MIYETTI Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Kogi State chapter, Mallam Adamu Abubakar, who spoke on behalf of the Chairman, Alhaji Wakili Yusuf Damina, disclosed this to newsmen in Lokoja on Saturday.

According to him, on Thursday 14th of May, at about 8 am, some gunmen, heavily armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, invaded the Fulani community at Ofanwa Elubi in Egume, opened gunfire on the Fulani people and killed three persons on the spot while about nine cows were also killed during the deadly attack.

He noted that many people were injured in the gunfire attack which lasted for several minutes stressing that this was, again, another attack on his people.

“This was another attack on our innocent members who are gruesomely killed in their cool blood on the 14th May 2020. The repeated killings of our people/members in Igala land is becoming unbearable.

“This time around, they launched the attack at our camp, they started shooting at them without any offense at all. Those killed during the attack include Tine Idris, Fatu Idris and Abdulkareem Saleh.”

He mentioned that the attack was reported to the DPO at the Police station in Egume for prompt action adding that the DPO quickly organised his men and then, took the corpses to the station before taking them to the hospital.

He also disclosed that after the previous attack on the 10th of March 2020, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Ede Ayuba, visited the Fulani community where the incident happened and promised to apprehend the perpetrators that attacked the community.

He, therefore, appealed to the state government to rescue them from further attacks.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Police Command Spokesman, William Ayah, while confirming the attack, said three persons and nine cows were killed during the attack on the Fulani community.

He added that the Commissioner of Police has deployed fully armed men to the area to avoid further attack stressing that the command is already hunting for those behind the attack.

