Another batch of 53 Nigerian returnees from Ghana and Benin Republic arrived Seme Border Post in Lagos State on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports (NAN) gathered that 39 out of the 53 returnees, who came from Ghana, were brought in two luxurious buses with registration numbers, Lagos KTU 833XY and LSD 614 YR.

NAN also gathered that the remaining 14 Nigerian returnees from the Benin Republic were dropped by different vehicles at the border by Beninoise officials.

An official of Port Health Services (PHS) in Seme, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the Nigerian returnees, comprising 39 males and 14 females, had been screened by health officials.

“They arrived at 3:30 a.m. today from Ghana and Republic of Benin.

“While those from Ghana came in two luxurious buses, the returnees from Benin Republic were dropped here by different cars.

“We have informed officials of Lagos State Ministry of Health and they are on their way to Seme border to evacuate the returnees to isolation centres in Badagry where COVID-19 screening will be conducted on them,” he said.

NAN recalls that that 23 Nigerian returnees from Togo Republic arrived Seme Border in Lagos State in the early hours of Sunday, April 12.

With the latest returnees, the number of Nigerians from neighboring countries that arrived through the Seme border is now 153.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Nigeria Running Out Of Foreign Exchange Amid Oil Price Collapse —Ex-US Ambassador, Campbell

THE fall in international oil prices is having a devastating impact on Nigeria’s formal economy, a former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr John Campbell, has said. Campbell, in a blog posted on the website of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a United States think tank with specialisation in foreign policy and… Read full story

FG To Submit List Of School Feeding Vendors To EFCC ― Minister

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has said the list of all participating vendors in the modified School Feeding Programme will be submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)… Read full story

NAFDAC Harps On Need To Promote Local Manufacturers

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has restated the need for Nigeria to promote local manufacturing sector. The Director-General of the NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made this assertion at a news conference to commemorate the launch of palliatives for Micro, Small and… Read full story