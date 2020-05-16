Insecurity: Military kills 27 bandits along Kastina/Zamfara border

The Military High Command, on Saturday, disclosed that no fewer than 27 bandits operating along the Kastina/Zamfara States border have been killed by the Troops while their hideouts were totally destroyed as part of efforts to end insecurity activities in the Country by the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche.

According to him, the operation was executed on Thursday by the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI following credible intelligence reports indicating that a notorious armed bandit leader and his followers were harboured in a cluster of huts near a high ground in the area.

He stated that following this development, the Air Component dispatched a Nigerian Air Force attack helicopter as well as a ground attack aircraft to engage the location during which the gallant Troops neutralized 27 of the armed bandits and destroyed some of their dwellings along the Nahuta-Doumborou Corridor on the border between Katsina and Zamfara States.

The statement further explained that “overhead the target area, several of the armed bandits were seen along with a large number of rustled cattle while the attack aircraft took turns in engaging the area, neutralizing some of the bandits while few escaped with injuries.”

The Armed Forces of Nigeria commended all Nigerians for their support and enjoined the general public to continue providing useful information that would facilitate its operations to restore peace and security to all affected parts of the country, the statement added.

