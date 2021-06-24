Three killed in Ondo road crash

At least three people were confirmed dead in a fatal road accident which occurred on Thursday evening along Oba-Ile in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo state, while three other people were injured.

The accident was said to have been caused by a vehicle moving towards Oba-Ile town when the driver lost control when the unfortunate incident happened.

According to an eyewitness, the crash was caused by overspeeding which led to the loss of control by the driver of a Toyota Corolla with registration number Lagos APP 91GR who faced a truck from the opposite direction.

He said the driver of the truck tried to avoid the collision but the Toyota Corolla rammed into the truck, leading to the death of three of the four occupants on the spot.

He said the fourth passengers were rescued and rushed to the hospital while the remains of the dead victims were deposited at the morgue.

He said “the vehicle was on high speed and jumped off the median and rammed into a bullion van from the other lane and the occupants died immediately.

“The bullion van hit the corolla Camry while the bullion van also tumbled injuring the driver of the van”

The accident caused heavy gridlock on the busy road for several hours and it took the efforts of the officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps and Police from the state command to clear the road.

Attempts to speak with the Public Relation Officer of the FRSC were not successful as some of the officials were seen busy at the scene of the incident.

