Bandits kill one, abduct 12 in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has said one person was killed while 12 people were abducted when bandits stormed Awon/Mothercat junction in Kachia local government area of the state.

This was even as it said the police rescued two persons and that four injured persons are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

In a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige on Thursday, the police said, “on the 23rd June, 2021 the Kaduna Police Command received an unfortunate report from Divisional Police Police Kachia that at about 2120hrs some unknown armed bandits stormed Awon/Mothercat junction.”

The statement revealed that the bandits who came in large numbers bearing sophisticated weapons invaded Awon/Mothercat Junction in Kachia LGA and started shooting indiscriminately at law-abiding citizens.

“On getting the information, a joint team of the police, military and vigilantes rushed to the area with the view of countering the hoodlums but discovered that they have inflicted injuries to four persons while one Hamisu Mikailu ‘M’ 40 years was found dead.

“Sadly, fourteen (14) persons were unaccounted for while the injured victims were all evacuated to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

“The security team trailed the bandits to the outskirt of the village and rescued two (2) persons whereas the remaining twelve (12) were whisked away by the bandits to yet to be identified location.

“Meanwhile, the operatives are not relenting in their quest to rescue the remaining victims unhurt. In the meantime, normalcy has been restored to the affected community as a patrol of the environs is being coordinated and intensified in order to ensure the safety of the community.

“The command is deeply saddened by the incident and it extends its condolence to the family of the deceased and equally wish the injured a full health recovery,” the statement read

