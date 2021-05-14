Three killed as customs, smugglers clash in Iseyin, Oyo

A patrol team attached to the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday repelled an attack from smugglers at Iseyin area of Oyo State, killing three of the smugglers while also evacuating two Nissan Pathfinder SUV fully loaded with foreign parboiled rice.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday by the Spokesman of the Unit, DSC Theophilus Duniya, the Customs revealed that the attack on the patrol team took place at about 3 pm on Thursday in Iseyin.

According to the statement, “At about 1500 hours of Thursday, 13th May 2021 some daredevil smugglers mobilized themselves with the help of some thugs; attacked a patrol team serving with Federal Operations Unit Zone A, who was on lawful duty at Iseyin.

“The officers who were on routine patrol intercepted two Nissan Pathfinder SUV vehicles fully loaded with smuggled foreign parboiled rice at Iseyin. Sequel to the interception, the officers were attacked by a mob who were mobilized by the smugglers.

“The mob attacked the officers with dangerous weapons which led to the infliction of serious injuries on two officers. In an attempt to abduct one of the Customs officers that were brutally attacked, and had sustained deep cuts on his head and other parts of his body; three smugglers lost their lives as other Customs officers in the patrol team opened fire on them.

“The assailants had taken the injured officer with his rifle before his team members who acted in self-defence, shot at his suspected abductors leading to the death of three of them before he was rescued and taken for immediate medical attention.

“The officers were able to successfully evacuate the intercepted smuggled rice, while the injured officers are currently receiving treatment.

“The Acting Comptroller of the Unit, DC Usman Yahaya is sad about the avoidable incident and urges community leaders and parents to call their wards and youths to order. He lamented the criminality of obstructing and attacking officers on lawful duty, describing it as a venture that yields no good for all including the service.

“While appealing for compliance to extant rules, he assured of the resolve of his men to remain resolute in discharging their duties in the best interest of the nation.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Three killed as customs Three killed as customs

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Three killed as customs Three killed as customs