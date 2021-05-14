Sallah: Gombe gov emphasises his administration’s commitment to religious harmony

Gombe state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has emphasised his Administration’s commitment to jealously guard stability and ensure religious harmony in the state describing Gombe State as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

The governor also emphasised the need for Muslims and Christians in the state to continue to live in peace with one another, noting that without a harmonious relationship between adherents of both faiths and humanity in general no progress can be achieved.

Inuwa Yahaya stated this when he hosted members of the State House Assembly, Commissioners and other top government functionaries to lunch, to appreciate the Almighty Allah for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, which came to a climax with the Eid-el-Fitr festival.

The governor observed that the Eid-el-Fitri celebration, which came at the heels of the lent and Easter festival, signifies the brotherhood that exists among the people which largely consist of both Muslims and Christians.

He said that “We thank God that in Gombe State we have been living peacefully with one another, both Christians and Muslims, in brotherhood and good neighbourliness and for that we have every reason to celebrate and coming now to Eid-el-Fitr, that we are celebrating today after earlier celebrating the Easter, I think this is also another reason for us to get together and rejoice.”

He also expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah for sparing the state from crisis despite being in the North East which has seen years of violent attacks by insurgents, describing Gombe as the most peaceful state in Nigeria at the moment.

The governor used the occasion to admonish both Muslims and Christians alike to continue in the spirit of Ramadan and Lent in order to guard and maintain the peaceful and harmonious relationship that has existed between the two faiths in Gombe State because according to him, where there is no peace, there won’t be progress.

He admonished Muslims to maintain the essence and spirit of Ramadan so as to appreciate what the needy and the poor in the society pass through, noting that if humans can feel the pains of their fellows, the situation the nation finds itself can be avoided.

He said that in lieu of the current spade of kidnappings for ransom, Nigerians must work collectively regardless of differences to restore normalcy for which the country is known, describing such acts as alien to the nation’s socio-cultural experiences.

Inuwa Yahaya prayed God to grant Gombe State, the North East and Nigeria general peace, saying if Nigeria is short of peace, the whole of Africa can be in turmoil because in West Africa one out of every three West African is a Nigerian.

He disclosed at the occasion that he will soon embark on a statewide tour to further re-establish and re-emphasise his administration’s commitment towards improving the lot of the people on whose mandate he is sitting as the state chief executive.

Earlier In an address of welcome at the lunch, the Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, said from the peaceful and colourful display of durbar at the palace of the Emir of Gombe, it is evident that Gombe State is not only peaceful but well governed by the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

Dr Daniel Jatau prayed that the blessings and rewards attached to the month of Ramadan will abide with Muslims and non-Muslims alike in the state and beyond.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya had earlier joined the Emir of Gombe, Dr Abubakar Shehu Abubakar lll, dignitaries and other Muslim faithful to observe the 2- Raka’at Eid prayer at Gombe central Eid praying ground which marked the end of Ramadan fast.

In a sermon delivered by the Chief Imam of Gombe Central Mosque, Ustaz Hammari shortly after the two rakaat prayers, the cleric charged the congregation to sustain the devotion and other good deeds performed during the Ramadan period for continuous rewards and blessings from Almighty Allah.

He called on the Muslim faithful to intensify prayers for the return of peace in Nigeria and bumper harvest, especially at a time like now when the rainy season is setting in.

While heading for the event’s venue at the Gombe Emir’s palace the governor’s motorcade passing through the major streets of the metropolis received overwhelming cheers by well-wishers in appreciation of the positive impact his administration is making in the lives of the citizenry.

At the Palace of the Emir of Gombe, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and other dignitaries were treated to a colourful durbar to the admiration of all.

In his message to mark the religious festival, the Emir of Gombe, Dr Abubakar Shehu Abubakar lll, called for sustained prayers for the nation and its leaders.

He equally enjoined farmers to brace up for the rainy season, just as he emphasised the need for the harmonious relationship among the diverse people of the state and in particular between farmers and herders for a peaceful Gombe State.

The monarch commended Governor Yahaya’s leadership style and his unprecedented achievements in all facets of human endeavours as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, ( Press Affairs) Government House.

