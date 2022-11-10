Three journalists attacked as building collapses inside Stephen Keshi Stadium

A two-storey building under construction at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba, Delta State in preparation for the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) from November 28, 2022, has collapsed.

Two persons were rescued by the state firemen in the early hours of Thursday after the building caved in.

The victims believed to be workers at the site are now receiving treatment in a hospital, Director of

the State Fire Service, Mr Eugene Oziwere, told Nigerian Tribune.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, had last week inspected the facility and expressed satisfaction with the level of work and commitment of the state government in ensuring the sports festival holds as planned.

Meanwhile, a team of journalists including Paul Osuyi of the Sun Newspaper, Monday Osayande of Guardian Newspaper, and Amaechi Okwara of Blueprint Newspaper who went to access the level of damage were seriously manhandled on the orders of an official of the Delta State Sports Commission.

The official was said to have ordered his boys to bundle the journalists out of the stadium after seizing their working gadgets.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

American Rapper, 50 Cent, To Shoot TV Series On Hushpuppi

Popular American rapper, actor, movie and TV shows producer, Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent has disclosed plans to make a TV series about the recently convicted internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi…

Stroke No Longer A Disease Of The Elderly —Stroke Action

CHIEF Executive Officer, Stroke Action, Rita Melifonwu, says that stroke is no longer a disease of the elderly, it can happen to anyone, anywhere, and anytime just as in 2019…

Japa: Medical Experts Bemoan Loss Of Best Hands To Brain-Drain

As Nigeria continues to lose hundreds of doctors annually to brain drain, a large number of them to the United Kingdom (UK), experts say that the country is not training enough doctors nor is it retaining those currently in practice…

Over 4 Million Nigerians To Benefit From £95m UK Investment To Help Adapt To Climate Change





The UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, has announced as part of UK adaptation-related actions a £95 million Propcom+ investment that is set to benefit at least four million Nigerians, including two million women, to increase productivity…

Oshoala wins Women’s ICC award

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, has been honoured by the Women’s International Champions Cup for her role in advancing women’s soccer…