Three internet fraudsters convicted in Lagos 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Lagos Zonal office, has secured the conviction of three internet fraudsters for offences bordering on internet fraud.

The fraudsters- Osibajo Oluwamuyiwa, Jimoh Damilola Qudus, and Salaudeen Ismail were arraigned before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

Osibajo and Salaudeen were arraigned on a separate three-count charge, while Jimoh was arraigned on a separate one-count charge all for being in “possession of fraudulent documents.”

Acting EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

One of the charges reads: “That you, Osibajo David Oluwamuyiwa (aka Michael Morris) on or about 11th day of February 2020 in Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud had in your possession a document with email address msharley059@gmail.com wherein you represented yourself as a female with name as Michael Morris and sent messages online to unsuspecting persons desirous of having a female friend, which documents you knew or ought to have known having regard to the circumstances of the case, contains false pretence.”

However, they pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them by the EFCC.

Based on this, counsel for the EFCC, Ahmed Yerima reviewed the facts of the cases.

Further, Yerima told the court that the convicts were arrested following an intelligence report about their fraudulent activities.

Also, he told the court to convict and sentence the defendants as charged by the EFCC.

Justice Taiwo, convicted as charged and sentenced them to six months imprisonment each.

She, however, gave an “option of fine” of N300,000 each to Osibajo and Salaudeen, while N100,000 fine was given to Qudus.

