COVID-19: Lagos government shuts 17 markets to curb spread

Lagos State government on Thursday directed that a number of markets, including GSM Village Market in Ikeja, Mandilaz Market in Lagos Island, Oluwole Market also in Lagos Island, Ogba Market, Arena Market located in Oshodi, Alaba International Market, among others be closed down to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The affected markets numbering 17 also include Ladipo Market in Oshodi, Oshodi market, Lawason Market, Kantangua Market, Trade fair Market, Igando Market, Alimosho, Abule-Egba, Ebute Ero Market, Computer village, Ikeja, Balogun Market in Lagos island, Iyana-Ipaja Market and Agege Market.

It would be recalled that the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on Monday announced that effective Thursday 26th of March, these markets will not be operational till further notice, saying that only those selling food items, medics and essential products would not be affected during the shutdown period.

When contacted, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said the step was in line with an earlier directive issued by the state government that “markets should not open except those selling food items,” adding: “The idea is to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.”

