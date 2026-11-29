The police in Lagos State have arrested three persons suspected of involvement in the counterfeiting of Nigerian and other foreign currencies.

The police also recovered suspected counterfeit naira, dollars, euros and pounds sterling from the arrested suspects.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed the arrest in a statement she signed on Sunday.

The Lagos police spokesperson said, “In a major intelligence-led operation against suspected criminal activities, operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the Lagos State Police Command raided a suspected criminal hideout in the Ota Agbowa area of Ikorodu, arrested three (3) suspects and recovered substantial quantities of suspected counterfeit local and foreign currency notes.”

She added that, “The operation, which followed credible intelligence received by the operatives, led to the arrest of three (3) suspects identified as Ojo Femi, ‘m’, 39 years; Ojo Shola, ‘f’, 40 years; and Olamilekan Ismail, ‘m’, 32 years.”

According to the police spokesperson, “After a thorough search of the premises, 287 pieces of suspected counterfeit One Thousand Naira (₦1,000) notes, 373 pieces of suspected counterfeit Fifty Euro (€50) notes and 302 pieces of suspected counterfeit One Hundred Dollar ($100) notes were recovered in their possession.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the suspects acknowledged ownership of the recovered currencies.”

SP Adebisi also stated that, “The suspects are currently in police custody, while painstaking investigation and interrogation are ongoing to establish the source and intended use of the suspected counterfeit currencies, and determine the full extent of their activities.”

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, commended the operatives for acting on credible intelligence and disrupting the activities of suspected criminal elements.

He assured residents that the command remains resolute in its responsibility to safeguard lives and property and ensure that individuals and groups involved in criminal activities are brought to justice.