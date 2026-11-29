The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged the Federal Government to prioritise investment in children’s health, education and protection, describing it as critical to achieving Nigeria’s ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Ms Wafa Saeed, made the call in Lagos at a World Children’s Day symposium themed, “Every Child Alive, Thriving and Learning: A Shared Responsibility.”

The event was convened by UNICEF, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME).

The forum rallied stakeholders to remove barriers denying millions of children access to education, healthcare, nutrition, clean water and protection.

Speaking at the event, Saeed stated that the country’s greatest asset was its people, whose future depended on the opportunities available to children today.

She emphasised that investment in children should not be treated merely as social expenditure, but as essential economic infrastructure necessary for national development, peace and stability.

Saeed noted that Nigeria scored 0.36 on the World Bank Human Capital Index, indicating that a child born in the country can achieve only 36 per cent of their potential productivity due to gaps in health and education.

However, she stressed that the figure did not reflect Nigerian children’s innate abilities, but rather the limited opportunities available to them, a trend that could be reversed through deliberate investment.

She called on the government, development partners, the private sector and communities to collaborate to ensure that every Nigerian child survives, learns and thrives.