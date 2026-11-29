The police in Lagos State have busted a syndicate of suspected criminals who lured unsuspecting job applicants, held them in captivity and forced their families to pay ransom in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Three members of the gang, identified as Igbede Imanshe, Joseph Zamani and John Ijuo, have been arrested, while the police have intensified efforts to arrest other leaders of the gang, including Anthony Ikegod.

One hundred and sixty-five job seekers who were held hostage by the gang were also rescued by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Lagos State Police Command.

It was gathered that the operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit also uncovered four different camps of the criminals and rescued the 165 hostages who were detained by members of the gang.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the gang lured the victims with fake employment, held them hostage and collected ransom from their relatives.

The gang allegedly operated under QNet product networking around Ibaelefun Morekete Oreta in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, but lured their victims from different parts of Nigeria.

A source at the state police command, who pleaded anonymity, said: “What they do is to advertise unavailable job opportunities on the Internet, promising the unsuspecting job seekers with N250, 000 (two hundred and fifty thousand naira) monthly salary.”

He continued that “Once they are able to lure the applicant to any of their camps in Ikorodu, they will hold him or her hostage,collect their phones and brainwash them.”

“They use three different approaches to collect money from the relatives of their victims. They send three messages and videos to them that the victim had been kidnapped and would only be released after a particular amount of ransom is paid,” the police source said.

He also added that “They also lied that the victim had been arrested outside of the Nigerian border ,while travelling out of the country and needed a huge amount of money, before he would be released.”

The third method is to portray the victim as being involved in a terrible accident, snap fake pictures and send to their relatives for money.

One of the leaders of the gang, Igbede Imanshe, a 32-year-old farmer, confessed to having received ransom on behalf of the group but claimed that he was acting on the instruction of his boss, simply identified as Anthony Ikegod.

He confessed that “I am a 32-year-old farmer from Benue State. I was introduced to the business by one of my friends, Francis, who promised me a job of #250 000 in Lagos.

I brought only three people and teir money was paid into my account . It was our boss ,Tony( Anthony) that instructed the money to be paid into my account and after which I transferred to him.”

The suspect also stated that “Initially ,they promised to give us products from Malaysia but we have not received any product. I was also a victim.

One of the victims, 30-year-old Precious Osawaru, a graduate of the University of Lagos, said: “I was at home in Edo State mourning my brother’s death . Needed to be doing something.”

She continued that “I told my family that I needed to be doing something, since they wanted me to stay with our mother to comfort her. They called a meeting and concluded that there was no money for me to start the business that I wanted to do. I told them that I wanted to be selling frozen foods or cooking utensils.

While looking fora job,I met Micheal online and we exchanged contacts He advised me to come back to Lagos . I told him that I had no accomodations in Lagos and he promised to get back to me.”

“After some days ,I saw two job vacancies on his Whatsapp status and I called him . I checked the two vacancies. One was fake and the other was genuine. I applied for the genuine one and he told me to send him my CV and NIN . I was skeptical. I only sent my CV to him,” the victim added.

She continued that “Later ,he told me that that one of his uncles has connection with the company ,where I applied for the job and that he had helped secure the job. He told me to come to Lagos the following Wednesday .

I came to Lagos on the 6th of September. He took me to one apartment in Ikorodu. I became worried. He asked me to pay for my accommodations. I paid 35 000 out of N70, 000, that he requested for. They didn’t allow me to use my phone, while in their custody.”

The image maker in charge of the state police command, SP Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed the arrest of the three suspects, while also adding that the police were on the trail of other members of the syndicate.