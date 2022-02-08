Thousands of APC members defect to PDP in Plateau

Thousands of members and supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State on Tuesday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Even as APC in the state described the detection as a jamboree and a smoking screen.

Among those who defected to the opposition party in the state is immediate past State Chairman of the party Hon Latep Dabang, former assistant state secretary of APC, former local government chairmen and a host of others along with thousands of their supporters which cut across the state.

Receiving the defectors in Langtang North local government area of the state, the state chairman of the PDP, Hon Chris Hassan, said the broom which should naturally be sweeping away dirt is no longer performing its duties, adding that 12,000 defected to the PDP based on the available record before the party.

The state chairman who condemned the APC-led administration in the state for subjecting the people of Plateau to untold hardship through bad governance said the people are tired and sick of APC deceit and propaganda and ready to vote the party out in 2023.

“Plateau of people are tired and want a change by all means. All that you are seen on the ground in the state presently were done by the PDP. And with the defection of this heavyweight from APC to the opposition party, total victory is certain in the 2023 general election in the state,” he said.

He added that in the next few weeks there will be another rally in Jos where the national leadership of the party will receive all those who decamped from APC to the PDP.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after receiving the PDP flag at the Langtang North township Stadium Hon Dabang said PDP will take over the state in 2023 while calling on all right-thinking persons in Plateau State who are in APC to return back home to the PDP, saying APC is not a quality party.

Latep said PDP will win the Pankshin South State Constituency and Jos North/ Bassa Federal Constituency by-election slated for February 26, 2022.

“I have a full assurance that PDP will win because I don’t have any doubts in my mind, the two by-elections PDP will win them, Plateau people will say bye-bye to APC,” he said.

Speaking on the defection, the State Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr Slyvanus Namang, the former chairman of the party who led others did not leave the party voluntarily but rather suspended for an anti-party and financial misdemeanour.

Mr Namang who described PDP as a political party gasping for breath those who defected along with the former chairman of APC have lost their steam as political and no longer relevant in APC.

“I want to tell you that as a party we are not bothered, APC remains a formidable political party in this state. I want to assure you that our party will record a landslide victory comes 2023,” he said.