Islamic scholar admonishes Nigerians to embrace peace, unity

One of Nigeria’s renowned Islamic scholars, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi has stressed the need for Nigerians to put sentiments aside and see to the success of the Nigeria Project.

The Scholar was speaking in his residence in Bauchi when members of the Nigeria Agenda visited him ahead of their meeting in Bauchi saying that all the country need is unity, peace and togetherness.

Dahiru Bauchi emphasized that without peace and unity no meaningful progress can be made, he, therefore, prayed for peace and unity so that one Nigeria will continue to exist.

Earlier, one of the leaders of the Nigeria Agenda group, former Commissioner of information in Adamawa State, Ahmed Sajo said that the group was in Bauchi to discuss how Nigeria will move on as a united entity.

Ahmed Sajo added that the main focus and concern of the group is to promote unity and peace ahead of the 2023 general elections so that things will happen to the country.

He said that “We are here to let you know that we are in Bauchi State and our aim is to promote one Nigeria devoid of the ethno-religious divide. We want a Nigeria where people will appreciate one another without any acrimony”.

