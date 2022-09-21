Shekarau still Kano NNPP senatorial candidate on INEC list

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the name of Ibrahim Shekarau as the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for Kano Central Senatorial District, despite his defection to the People Democratic Party (PDP) about a month ago.

This is just as Senator Shekarau formally announced his defection from the NNPP to the PDP on August 29th.

However, he (Shekarau) on Wednesday at plenary formally announced his defection from the NNPP to the PDP.

Shekarau had on August 29, defected along with his supporters to PDP from NNPP, on issues bordering on alleged unfair treatment by the leadership of the party.

President of Senate Ahmad Lawan read the letter, announcing his official defection.

Shekarau in the letter said his defection and that of thousands of his supporters in Kano from NNPP to PDP, was to actualise their political aspirations in a party that accommodates them.

