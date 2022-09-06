Four reasons a woman should never propose to a man

Before now, it was unheard of for a woman to propose to a man. But in recent times, it is gradually becoming acceptable as we push for a gender-equal world.

However, men are naturally hunters. They like to pursue and conquer.

A woman is given honour, dignity, and commitment when she is pursued and won over. When a man asks a woman out, he indicates his interest in her.

The woman should not be the one to propose. Here are some of the reasons.

1. She may look desperate

When a woman proposes, it makes her look desperate. A woman who proposes to a man will seem desperate to him. This will make the man feel on top of the world once he gets a woman who proposed to him herself. A woman should not be seen as desperate by her man.

2. She should be pursued

Every woman is worthy of the pursuit of a man. When a woman is pursued and won over, there is honour and dignity given to her.

Allow yourself to be pursued to the end and allow your man to win your affection and claim you as his.

3. She won’t have a say in the relationship

When a woman proposes to a man, she most of the time has no say in the relationship. When a woman takes the lead on a life-changing decision like proposing to a man and doesn’t give the man an opportunity to do it, she could be setting herself up for possible indecision and lack of leadership from her man in the future.

4. She won’t be taken seriously

As mentioned earlier, when a woman proposes, she will seem desperate. There is also a tendency that the man will not take you seriously and might renounce his responsibilities, and vows the minute he thinks he is tired of you.

If you feel ready to get married, but he does not seem to be on the same page, it’s time to have a serious conversation about the future of your relationship.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE