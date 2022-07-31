Things to bear in mind when giving

Giving is an important virtue in life and there are certain things to bear in mind before you give to others. Giving to others can only be described as a true service to humanity if certain criteria have been put in place.

It is often said that it is better to give than to receive, as giving is also an act which shows an individual’s unselfish concern for the well-being of others.

In order to give aright, discussed in this article are things to bear in mind before giving others

1. The state of the heart

Whenever you want to give to either a loved one or any other person, the first question you should ask yourself is what is the state of your heart.

You need to ensure that the state of your heart is right. You should not give grudgingly or with a mindset that expects to be given back as some individuals only give to people who can give them back.

If you know your heart is not right or the motive for which you want to give isn’t right, then it is best you don’t give because in giving what matters and that which should be your guide is the state of your heart.

2. Love

Love is the best motive to hold when you intend to give to others. When you truly love others, giving will come naturally to you.

It is possible for you to give without love but you cannot have love and not give to others.

So, when next you intend on giving, love should be the foundation on which your action is based on.

3. Never give to impress

Some individuals’ main motive for giving is in order to show off their financial capacity. It is amazing how some individuals even go beyond their finance just in a bid to prove to others whenever they give.





The rightness of a gift is not dependent on the size or attractiveness of such gift, so, you don’t need to break the bank just in a bid to get a give.

4. The need(s) of the individual

Whenever you intend on giving, it is best to consider the present need of the recipient. Giving doesn’t necessarily have to be in monetary form, it can also be about meeting an individual’s need.

For instance, buying a pair of shoes for someone who doesn’t have a means of feeding is wrong. In such a case, getting such an individual a job will be the perfect form of giving. But if you can’t afford that you can give within your means.

5. It is not a must to give

Giving should not be seen as a necessity or a do-or-die affair. You don’t need to go out of your way just to give to anyone.

If the person you intend on giving to is someone who has your best interest at heart, they will understand when you’re not capable of giving.

With regards to giving, having the right mindset and having knowledge about the above discussed is all that matters.

If you have the means of giving to others, do not hesitate as the little you give may be the answer to the prayers of another. Remember, givers never lack!

