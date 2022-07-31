7 gifts you can get your loved ones without breaking the bank

There are numerous gifts you can get for your loved ones without breaking the ban. It has been said that the worth of a gift or its value is not determined by the size or price, but by the giver’s heart.

Buying gifts for your loved ones from time to time is not a waste of money, but a show of gratitude for the gift of such individuals in your life and it is an act that cannot be forgotten in a jiffy.

It is high time we erase the belief that our loved ones only deserve gifts on special occasions such as their birthday, wedding anniversaries, valentine’s day, graduation ceremonies, and so on.

Giving your loved ones gifts from time to time truly shows that you love and appreciate them.

In order to show that you truly appreciate your loved ones, below are seven gifts you can get for them without breaking the bank.

1. Cards

Even though the idea of getting cards for our loved ones seems to be fading away as a result of new products in the market but this wouldn’t be a bad idea if that is what you can afford.

Getting a card with perfectly inscribed words that show how special that individual is to you is a perfect gift and this is a good choice because it can be hanged or placed on a table where your loved ones can see it daily.

2. A bouquet

Another gift you can get for your loved ones without breaking the bank is a bouquet of flowers. This gift can work magic on your loved ones beyond your imagination, females in particular.

So, walking into a flower shop to get your loved ones a bouquet of flowers is another amazing gift especially when you want a gift on a low budget.

It is also worthy of note that flowers have different meanings they pass across based on their type and colour.

You can give this a try and see how blown away your loved ones will be.

3. Lunch





Inviting a loved one to lunch is another gift you can give them without breaking the bank. This meal can be specially made by you, ordered from a restaurant or you can take them out to a restaurant of their choice or one you can afford.

Having this lunch at home can be accompanied by watching a good movie or playing video games afterwards. This is sure to be appreciated because they not only enjoyed a sumptuous meal but also had quality time with you.

4. Ticket to a cinema

If you have loved ones who are great fans of good movies, a ticket to the cinema is definitely an amazing gift for them. You can pick a weekend and surprise them by taking them to watch a movie they have been eager to watch which is available at the cinema.

Alternatively, you can stream their choice movie on Netflix while you all enjoy it in the comfort of your home.

5. Data subscription or airtime

One of the cheapest gifts you can get for your loved ones is data subscription or airtime. There are different categories of data subscription or airtime you can get for your loved ones from the various telecommunications companies in the country.

If you use MTN for instance, when you dial *131#, option 7 displayed is tagged “buy gift data” and this is a data plan that is meant to be bought or shared with loved ones.

6. A bottle of wine

Another gift you can get for your loved ones without breaking the bank is a bottle of wine. This is preferably for the male folks.

Going to visit a loved one with a bottle of wine in your hands is another great gift especially if it has been a while since you saw them last.

7. Customised holy book

Another gift I have seen people get for their loved ones without spending much is a customized bible or Quran.

To get this done, you can either customize the individual’s name on the holy book or you can have their picture printed on the first page of the holy book.

Getting a gift for your loved ones is not an act that requires you to break the bank or go beyond your financial capacity. You can get gifts they will forever cherish even with that amount you think is little.

Always remember that when it comes to gifting your loved ones, it is your heart that matters and not the size or price of the gift.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE