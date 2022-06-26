Things are changing as the Bible has predicted (III)

“Conflicts and natural disasters forced tens of millions to flee within their own country last year, pushing the number of internally displaced people to a record high, monitors have said. Some 59.1 million people were registered as internally displaced worldwide in 2021 – an all-time record expected to be broken again this year amid mass displacement inside war-torn Ukraine, a joint report by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said. Around 38 million new internal displacements were reported in 2021, with some people forced to flee multiple times during the year, according to the report. That marks the second-highest annual number of new internal displacements in a decade after 2020, which saw record-breaking movement due to a string of natural disasters. Last year, new internal displacements from conflict surged to 14.4 million – marking a 50-percent jump from 2020 and more than doubling since 2012, the report showed.” TRTWORLD/AFP

The second issue from Prophet Daniel is the issue of increase in knowledge.

“But as for you, Daniel, conceal these words and seal up the book until the end of time; many will go back and forth, and knowledge will increase.”

“Buckminster Fuller created the “Knowledge Doubling Curve”; he noticed that until 1900 human knowledge doubled approximately every century. By the end of World War II knowledge was doubling every 25 years. Today things are not as simple as different types of knowledge have different rates of growth. For example, nanotechnology knowledge is doubling every two years and clinical knowledge every 18 months. But on average human knowledge is doubling every 13 months. According to IBM, the build out of the “internet of things” will lead to the doubling of knowledge every 12 hours.”

It takes a lot of conscious effort to keep up with the increase of knowledge. Things are changing virtually every day. I went to a bank in London the other day to sort out some banking issues that I felt needed the personal attention of my bankers. I got to the bank and to my surprise there were only three bank staff in the banking hall with no offices. The hall had no cashiers or officers in cubicles and offices . . . the place was instead fitted with different machines. I told one of the three staff that I wanted to do certain transactions and I was directed to the machines. The machine received cash for payment, counted it, issued receipts and it could also give you cash among other things it could do. Everything was automated.

If you really had to see a human being you had two options, ether make a telephone call or go online and use the bank app. Knowledge is increasing indeed.

As the bible has said knowledge is increasing so we need to adapt to the increase else we be out of date and irrelevant.

We must give the bible more attention as it provides the necessary information needed to live in the times we have found ourselves. It has prophecies to guide us, promises to live by and practical instructions to make impact with our lives.

“Within the covers of the Bible are the answers for all the problems men face.” Ronald Reagan





