The wet pants

A nine-year-old boy was sitting at his desk in class, when suddenly, his pants felt wet, and there was a puddle at his feet. His heart almost skipped a beat, as he got worried that his classmates would see that and make fun of him.

He quickly wanted to do something, and saw the teacher and his classmate Susie walking towards him. Susie was carrying a bowl of goldfish. As they came closer, the boy thought that the teacher noticed his wet pants, and suddenly Susie trips and drops the fishbowl in his lap. While thanking God for helping him, he pretends to get angry with Susie and yells at her.

Everyone in the class thinks it is Susie’s fault that the boy’s pants got wet. The teacher helps the boy change into dry clothes, and the class continues. Later that evening, the boy asks Susie, “You did that on purpose, didn’t you?” “I wet my pants once too”, whispers Susie.

MORAL

Each one of us goes through good days and bad days. Only those who help you out on your bad days are your true friends.

