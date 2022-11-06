The seed principle (III)

Sowing is a choice. To have successful operations, that is, to have the right harvest, results, output and profit we must not only recognize sowing time but also choose to actually sow at that time. “There’s an opportune time to do things, a right time for everything on the earth.” Ecclesiastes 3:1 The Message.

We must sow the right seeds at the right time by doing what is appropriate per time.

“We will always reap what we sow. This is a simple, yet profound law of the principle of sowing and reaping.

If a farmer plants a seed of corn, what should he expect to reap come harvest time? Corn, of course. He wouldn’t plant eggplant seeds and expect to reap squash. This law points to a direct correlation between what we sow and what we reap.

Now, what if the farmer mistakenly sows weeds into his field? No matter how much he didn’t want it, he would reap what he had sown. Weeds.” Bradley Bennett

Right timing is critical to success in life. Whenever the opportunity to sow comes we must seize it.

“Now is the accepted time, not tomorrow, not some more convenient season. It is today that our best work can be done and not some future or future year. It is today that we fit ourselves for the greater usefulness of tomorrow. Today is the seed time, now are the hours of work, and tomorrow comes the harvest.” W.E.B Du Bois.

We must realize if we choose not to sow or if we sow at the wrong time our harvest will be affected. It is very simple. No sowing, no harvest. No input, no output. No investment, no profit. Sowing always precedes harvest. We have to sow today to reap a harvest tomorrow. When we do not sow we should not expect any harvest. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. We cannot afford to leave our lives to chance. Our future depends on we choosing to sow the right seed at the right time.

“The Law of Seedtime and Harvest as I understand it is a process of exchange. If you desire to reap a harvest of any kind it has to be preceded by sowing the relevant seed required. It is a simple but very profound life principle. Farmers understand this and so do the most successful people in the world.

I was thinking about this some time ago and it hit me that whatever you want to receive you must give. In this corrupt world that we live in most people tend to keep hold of what they possess and take from other people or sources in order accumulate more of what they have. However, this is not how life works.” Sija Mafu.

