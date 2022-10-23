The seed principle (II)

Last time we began looking at the seed principle. The principle of the seed is the foundation of virtually all kingdom operations and all human operations, so success is dependent on its successful operation. This principle is a law that will operate as long as this earth exists.

“While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.” Genesis 8:22.

Seed represents a concept that applies both to the natural and spiritual realm. A seed is anything that can be given away and which produces after its kind.

From the parable of the sower we see the heart of man is the soil where the seed of words are planted. If words are seeds and our heart is the soil on which the seed or words are planted, then, to avoid bad harvest we must engage in selective hearing. Any word we do not want to produce a harvest must be uprooted and destroyed. Words produce reactions such as; anger, sadness, bitterness, joy, encouragement, motivation, etc. There are no dormant or useless words – each spoken word is a seed to either bear good or bad fruit.

Money is a seed. “But this I say, He which soweth sparingly shall reap also sparingly; and he which soweth bountifully shall reap also bountifully. Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver. And God is able to make all grace abound toward you; that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work: (as it is written, He hath dispersed abroad; he hath given to the poor: his righteousness remaineth for ever. Now he that ministereth seed to the sowerboth minister bread for your food, and multiply your seed sown, and increase the fruits of your righteousness.)” 2 Corinthians 9:6-10.

We must not forget anything that can be given away is a seed and every seed produces after its kind. “For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind: it hath no stalk: the bud shall yield no meal: if so be it yield, the strangers shall swallow it up.” Hosea 8:7. “He that soweth iniquity shall reap vanity: and the rod of his anger shall fail.” Proverbs 22:8. “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” Galatians 6:7.

“The fact that we reap what we sow is good news for those who sow good habits, but a frightening thought for those currently involved in ungodly activities such as promiscuity, drug and alcohol abuse, neglect of family, or mistreatment of others in order to climb the ladder of success. We cannot sow crabgrass and expect to reap pineapples. We cannot sow disobedience to God and expect to reap His blessing. What we sow, we reap. Let us not deceive ourselves: We will reap the harvest of our lives.

TO BE CONTINUED

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE