In the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The pilgrims descend from As-Safa and perform the sa’y seven times between the mountains of As-Safa and Al-Marwah in Mecca (during the rites of Hajj and Umrah). They should endeavour to increase their pace between the two green posts, and walk at a normal pace before and after them. Pilgrims then climb Al-Marwah and praise Allah (SWT), repeating this as they did at As-Safa. There are no specific or obligatory supplications for tawaf and sa’y. Pilgrims may praise Allah (SWT), supplicate to Him in their own words, or recite portions of the Glorious Qur’an, paying special attention to those supplications that the Prophet (SAW) recited at specific places during these rites.

With the sa’y completed, pilgrims should conclude the Umrah by shaving or shortening their hair. After this, the prohibitions of ihram are lifted, and pilgrims may resume their normal activities. However, pilgrims performing Hajj al-Tamattu are advised to shorten their hair instead of shaving it, so they can delay the full shaving for later during the rites of Hajj. It is obligatory for pilgrims performing Hajj al-Tamattu and Qiran to offer a sacrifice, either a sheep, one-seventh of a camel, or one-seventh of a cow on the tenth day of Dhul Hijjah (the Day of Sacrifice).

Pilgrims who cannot afford this sacrifice have the obligatory alternative of fasting: three days during Hajj and seven more upon returning home. It is preferable to observe the three-day fast before the Day of Arafat (the ninth of Dhul Hijjah), although there is no harm in fasting immediately after Eid.

Pilgrims intending to perform Hajj al-Ifrad or Hajj al-Qiran must enter into ihram at the station of miqat on their route to Mecca. Pilgrims living between the miqat and Mecca should enter ihram from their place of residence for the type of Hajj they intend. Those opting for Hajj al-Tamattu must make ihram for Umrah from the miqat, and later make ihram for Hajj from their residence in Mecca on the eighth of Dhul Hijjah. The pilgrim should take a thorough shower, apply fragrance (if possible), and wear the two garments of ihram. Then the pilgrim should make the niyyah (intention), saying:

“I answer Your call with Hajj,” and recite the talbiyah:

“Labbayk Allahumma Labbayk.

Labbayk la shareeka laka labbayk.

Innal hamda wan ni’mata laka wal mulk.

La shareeka lak.”

Meaning:

“Here I am at Your service, O Allah,

Here I am.

Here I am. There is no partner to You.

Here I am.

Truly, praise and favour are Yours,

And the dominion.

There is no partner to You.”

Next, pilgrims go to Mina, a pilgrimage site outside Mecca en route to Arafat. It is eight kilometers from Mecca and about sixteen kilometers from Arafat. In Mina, pilgrims observe Dhuhr, ‘Asr, Maghrib, ‘Isha, and Fajr prayers in congregation. These are shortened from four to two rak’ahs, but not combined.

On the morning of the ninth of Dhul Hijjah, pilgrims proceed to Arafat calmly and respectfully, without causing harm to others. At Arafat, Dhuhr and ‘Asr prayers are combined and shortened, prayed at the time of Dhuhr with one adhan and two iqamah. Pilgrims must ensure they are within the boundaries of Arafat and engage in dhikr (remembrance of Allah) and du’a while facing the qiblah, raising their hands in supplication in accordance with the tradition of the Prophet (SAW). The entire plain of Arafat is valid for standing (wuquf). Pilgrims remain at Arafat until after sunset.

After sunset, pilgrims proceed to Muzdalifah peacefully, continuing the recitation of the talbiyah. At Muzdalifah, they perform Maghrib and ‘Isha prayers combined, shortening ‘Isha to two rak’ahs. Pilgrims stay in Muzdalifah until after Fajr and until the sky is bright. They continue dhikr and du’a, facing the qiblah with raised hands, in the manner of the Prophet (SAW). While in Muzdalifah, pilgrims collect seven pebbles for stoning the Jamrah of ‘Aqabah. The rest may be collected at Mina. There is no harm in collecting all the pebbles at Mina.

Before sunrise, pilgrims return to Mina, continuing the talbiyah. Weak individuals and women may proceed to Mina after midnight. On arrival, pilgrims perform the following:

1. Stoning the Jamrah of ‘Aqabah (nearest to Mecca), throwing seven pebbles one by one and saying “Allahu Akbar” with each throw.

2. Sacrificing the animal (if required), eating part of it and distributing the rest to the needy.

3. Shaving or shortening the hair – shaving is preferred for men, while women should cut the length of a fingertip from their hair.

This is the preferred order, but it is not obligatory to maintain this exact sequence.

Once these actions are completed, the first tahallul (partial release from ihram) is achieved. All ihram restrictions are lifted except for marital relations. Pilgrims may wear their normal clothes. They then return to Mecca to perform Tawaf al-Ifadah, which is an essential part of Hajj. Pilgrims on Hajj al-Tamattu also perform sa’y. Those on Hajj al-Ifrad or Hajj al-Qiran need not repeat sa’y if it was already performed with Tawaf al-Qudum. After this, all ihram prohibitions are lifted, including sexual relations.